Exclusive: AC Milan plot moves for failed Man Utd signing, Aston Villa star and Liverpool targets

AC Milan have big plans for the summer with the appointment of a new manager on the horizon and several exciting targets being eyed by the club.

A new centre-back is a priority for the Rossoneri and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Aston Villa star Diego Carlos is among their top targets.

We understand that Milan are currently leading the race for the Brazilian defender is open to a new challenge and is evaluating the idea of a switch to the San Siro.

Carlos has played a big role in Aston Villa’s success under Unai Emery but it seems that Champions League football at Villa Park won’t be enough to convince him to stay.

His future is in Emery’s hands, though, given he’s under contract until 2026.

Carlos is not the only centre-back on Milan’s radar, however. TEAMtalk sources say that David Hancko – who has been tipped to follow Arne Slot to Liverpool – is also admired by the Italian giants.

The Feyenoord star has a price tag of over €40m (£34.2m), though, which is considered to be too high by Milan.

Armel Bella-Kotchap, who is currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven from Southampton, is another player the Rossoneri have their eye on – although he’s not considered a priority target.

Other defensive targets include another Liverpool target; Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix, as well as Zeno Debast of Anderlecht.

Milan are certainly doing their homework ahead of the summer transfer window and ultimately, whoever replaces Stefano Pioli as manager will have weight in the signing of a new centre-back.

AC Milan target Man Utd, Chelsea midfielders

The Serie A side are also keen on strengthening their midfield and TEAMtalk understands they will bring in at least one new defensive-minded centre-mid to bolster the position.

Milan have drawn up a shortlist of midfield targets and are focusing on players with strong physical attributes.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Monaco star Youssouf Fofana, who is a target for Arsenal, has been admired by the Milan hierarchy for some time. Torino Samuele Ricci is also someone they have their eye on.

Chelsea’s Andrey Santos,19, is another player they believe would flourish in the Serie A. He is currently on loan with Strasbourg, where he has made eight appearances so far.

TEAMtalk sources have also stated that Milan could consider a move for Sofyan Amrabat, who is set to return to Fiorentina at the end of the season once his disappointing loan spell with Manchester United comes to an end.

Amrabat has struggled in the Premier League but has proved he can be effective in the Serie A, so a switch to the Rossoneri could be ideal for him.

EURO PAPER TALK: Slot eyes huge double Liverpool deal with Barcelona star first; Arsenal bait Inter with striker swap offer