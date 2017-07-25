AC Milan plot raid for star trio including Chelsea striker Costa

AC Milan have reportedly met with ‘super agent’ Jorge Mendes to discuss three players, including a Chelsea striker.

The Rossoneri have undergone a major squad overhaul this summer already, attracting big names such as Hakan Calhanoglu, Andre Silva and Leonardo Bonucci.

According to a report from Sky, the Milan management (led by Fassone and Mirabelli) have begun a “blitz” in Sardinia.

This involves a meeting with super agent Jorge Mendes, who was responsible for helping to bring Andre Silva to the San Siro earlier this summer.

The report claims that Renato Sanches, Diego Costa and Radamel Falcao are the names on the table being discussed.

Diego Costa is tipped to rejoin Atletico Madrid, but their transfer ban until January would prevent him playing until January 2018, something which presents an interesting possibility for Milan.

Meanwhile, Renato Sanches told German paper Bild earlier on Tuesday that he would be open to joining Milan.

“I am not happy about my first year at Bayern Munich, that’s clear. I’m young, I have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich,” he revealed.

“I want to play more consistently and [a move to] AC Milan is a very interesting option. If the two clubs reach an agreement, I would be happy to join the Rossoneri.”