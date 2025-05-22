Union Berlin star Diogo Leite looks primed for a major summer move after being named in the WhoScored 2024/25 Bundesliga Team of the Season – a feat that has only intensified interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

The 25-year-old Portuguese centre-back enjoyed a standout campaign in Germany, delivering consistently assured performances at the heart of Union’s defence.

His form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with RB Leipzig and AC Milan both maintaining a strong interest in the former Porto man, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources close to the situation suggest both clubs view Leite as a smart, value-for-money signing in a market where proven defenders are increasingly hard to come by.

With a current valuation in the region of €18m (£15.2m), Leite is considered a shrewd acquisition for sides looking to bolster their backline without breaking the bank.

Over three seasons in the Bundesliga, Leite has racked up more than 90 appearances and underlined his reliability with a string of eye-catching stats.

In 2024/25 alone, he ranked 4th in the league for both blocks (61) and interceptions (57), while topping the charts for clearances (157) at Union Berlin – all hallmarks of a defender with real pedigree.

Diogo Leite in line for big summer move – sources

Leite reflected on his stellar season in a recent interview, stating: “This has been the best season of my career. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, but I know there’s more to come.” That mentality, combined with his performances, has made him one of the most intriguing defensive options on the market this summer.

With Leipzig and Milan currently leading the chase, other European sides are expected to enter the fray, with the 26-year-old’s affordability a key factor.

Leite has plenty of top-tier experience, strong numbers, and he’s still improving, and he has a serious chance of landing a big move in the coming weeks.

A transfer tug-of-war could be on the cards — and whoever lands Leite may well be pulling off one of the best bargains of the window.

