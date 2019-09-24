AC Milan ready to move for attacking target Man Utd want on a free

AC Milan could reportedly make attempts to sign two Napoli stars in the coming months, one of which is wanted on a free by Man Utd.

The Rossoneri have made an indifferent start to the new season under head coach Marco Giampaolo, prompting speculation that they will bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Links with a number of players have emerged in recent days, including the likes of Serge Aurier, Santiago Arias, Jan Vertonghen, Everton Soares, Donyell Malen and Sandro Tonali.

Now though, two new names have emerged in Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon, both currently of Milan’s Serie A rivals Napoli but with uncertain futures.

Rai Sport‘s mercato expert Ciro Venerato spoke to CalcioNapoli24 about the situation surrounding two of the Partenopei’s star performers – revealing interest from Milan.

“Mertens ? The interest is increasing around him. January is approaching and the moment is also about being able to sign with another club,” Venerato said, as per Calciomercato.com.

“Napoli are working to avoid this. The offer is on the table for Mertens is two years at €4m-a-year. Now he just has to decide.

“Some intermediaries and international clubs have shown interest. Even Hamsik would want him in China. Manchester United, PSG, Milan and Roma are also trying.

“Callejon? Stalemate. His agent is talking to Spanish clubs, but even then there is a will to keep him. He has the body of a 24 year old, metabolism has always helped him.

“He too is an opportunity not to be missed on a free transfer. Milan wants him, there is his friend Reina who could convince him.”

Although 32, Mertens is still in prime form for Napoli having scored three goals in three Serie A games this season, making it 65 goals in 111 appearances since the start of the 2016-17 season.

He has been strongly tipped to make a potential free transfer move to Old Trafford next summer, although Milan’s interest may scupper that opportunity.

Callejon, meanwhile, has also been a big part of the club’s recent success, netting 28 goals and 34 assists in 113 games across the same period as his Belgian team-mate.

Read more: Manchester United are the main threat to AC Milan for the signing of brilliant Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, claims a report in Italy.

