AC Milan right-back to reject Man Utd, Tottenham advances

AC Milan full-back Davide Calabria will reportedly reject interest from the Premier League in favour of remaining at the San Siro.

Calabria has become one of the mainstays of Gennaro Gattuso’s back four this season, making 21 Serie A appearances for the club this term.

Reports from the English press on Sunday suggested that Manchester United are interested in making a move for the highly-rated 22-year-old, who they view as the perfect replacement for veteran skipper Antonio Valencia, who will leave this summer.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato claims that Tottenham are ready to do battle with United for Calabria, but they will face an uphill battle to sign the Italy international.

Their report claims that he ‘will stay at Milan if offers for him come in the upcoming transfer window’ – despite it being ‘likely that both the Premier League giants make a move’.

Milan chiefs Leonardo and Paolo Maldini are both certain that the youngster wants to remain at his boyhood club beyond the summer, and the fact that his contract does not expire until the summer of 2022 means his renewal is not a priority at this stage – despite the strong interest shown by clubs in England.

