AC Milan send message to Tottenham over £27m midfield target

AC Milan are reportedly willing to sell midfielder Franck Kessie this summer, with Tottenham and Arsenal both on alert.

The Ivory Coast star is valued at €30 million (£27m), and although he was a key member of Gennaro Gattuso’s squad he could now be shown the door – with new Marco Giampaolo expected to take over in the coming days.

The 22-year-old scored seven goals in 34 league appearances for Milan last season as they were pipped at the post for Champions League football.

Spurs are the hunt for new midfielders, with Victor Wanyama tipped to leave this summer, while Mousa Dembele departed for China back in January.

Offers are expected to be forthcoming for Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele and Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso, but Maurico Pochettino is maintaining an interest in Kessie as a potential back up option.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are still looking for a replacement for Juventus bound Aaron Ramsey, although their failure to secure Champions League football could cost them in the race for the former Atalanta ace.

