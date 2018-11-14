Suso claims he is happy playing in Serie A for AC Milan despite talk of him returning to Liverpool , but it appears Real Madrid could be the Spaniard’s next destination.

The Spaniard left Liverpool in January 2015 and has since become a star man at AC Milan, scoring four and assisting eight in Serie A so far this season.

Still only 24, Suso is regularly linked with a return to Anfield, but has spoken of his affection towards Milan.

“I feel important in the [Milan] team, I am very comfortable. I am happy and I get along quite well with the coach,” he stated.

“Gattuso is the same like when he played, as a coach he did not lose the intensity he used to have. When the training is over he’s the nicest and most friendly person you can find, he’s the perfect man for the team.

“Playing at home is always beautiful, now I am in a country whose culture is very similar to the Spanish one and at the moment I am very happy there.”

The dynamic changed however, when Suso responded to rumours of Real Madrid interest with pride and excitement.

“Real Madrid interest? When the best clubs in the world are interested in a player he feels proud that things are going so well. Playing for one of the biggest teams in the world can always make you happy.”

