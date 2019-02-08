AC Milan star issues response to rumours of Man Utd, Juventus interest

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli has poured cold water on speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

It is no secret that the Red Devils are in the market for an upgrade at centre-half, and they are expected to return in the summer after failing to sign a defender in January.

Kalidou Koulibaly is believed to be the first choice, but it has also been claimed that United have a list of other targets they will pursue if they fail to lure the Napoli star to Old Trafford.

The report states that Romagnoli is on that list, as well as Inter’s Milan Skriniar and Leicester’s Harry Maguire.

The former Roma man has responded to speculation linking him with a move to Juventus or Manchester United, re-affirming his happiness in Milano.

“I haven’t heard these rumours,” he said at a Nike event.

“The transfer window isn’t open and I’m very happy at Milan. I don’t see the reason to change clubs.

“It’s an honour to be Milan captain and these are rumours I haven’t even heard of.

“I’m happy at Milan, I’m happy in Milan and as long as I’m happy, I want to stay here.”

Romagnoli also admitted in October that he could have transferred to England before signing a new deal at the San Siro.

“The renewal? A logical choice. I am fine with my teammates, with [Gennaro] Gattuso, with the fans. There were offers from the Premier League, but I feel at home here.

