AC Milan star ‘on the verge’ of shock move to Watford

AC Milan winger M’Baye Niang is on the verge of a move to the Premier League, but not with the team you might have expected.

Sky Sports claim the Frenchman is set to confirm a move to Watford FC, with the deal in it’s final stages and an announcement imminent.

The 22-year-old is set to join the Hornets for an initial loan fee of €1million before completing a permanent switch in the summer for €16million.

London rivals Arsenal, Crystal Palace and West Ham had all been linked with the winger, with Liverpool also reportedly showing interest.

Calciomercato.com claim: “The player has given the green-light for the switch to England and now the two clubs just need to discuss a few loose ends before the move is completed.”

Niang made a good start to the season with AC Milan but has since fallen out of favour, with ex-Liverpool man Suso and Giacomo Bonaventura preferred on the flanks.

The Rossoneri have also recently acquired Gerard Deulofeu from Everton on a loan deal, something which manager Vincenzo Montella hinted could affect Niang’s future.

“The truth is that the club is evaluating the opportunity of changing teams,” he said ahead of Milan’s trip to Juventus in the Coppa Italia.

He won’t be called up [for the Juventus game], so that he can be left alone and calm to decide with the club.

“He’s always been within normal parameters, he’s sometimes comes close to exceeding them, but he hasn’t. He will always get the consideration from me that a Milan player deserves.”