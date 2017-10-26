AC Milan star Suso responds to reports of Spurs interest

AC Milan star and former Liverpool man Suso has poured cold water on rumours of a possible move to Tottenham in the future.

There are reports that Milan may be forced to sell some of their key players should they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season due to Financial Fair Play.

The Spanish winger was the Rossoneri’s key man in their 4-1 win over Chievo on Wednesday night, scoring a stunning opening goal and assisting the fourth.

However, the Spaniard has insisted he has no intention of leaving Milan any time soon.

“Do I feel I could be sacrificed for the budget?” Suso considered.

“I renewed not long ago. [CEO Marco] Fassone didn’t say anything to me, if they wanted to sell me they’d have told me before I signed my renewal.

“I think I’ll say here for a long time.”