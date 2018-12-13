AC Milan target £130m Arsenal, Man Utd linked duo to bolster midfield

AC Milan are still interested in signing a Manchester United and Chelsea target in a cut-price deal, a report claims.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, has been hot on the radar for clubs all over Europe this summer including United, Juventus, Chelsea and Milan.

The Sun claimed in October that Mourinho’s good relationship with the player’s agent (and ex-Chelsea striker) Mateja Kezman has the Red Devils believing they are at the front of the queue.

With the future surrounding midfield Paul Pogba seemingly uncertain, the report suggested that the Frenchman could be sold to fund the outlay required for Milinkovic-Savic.

The Mirror even stated that Liverpool sent scouts to watch Milinkovic-Savic in Lazio’s game against Genoa in September, a game in which he scored.

However, Calciomercato – via the paper edition of La Repubblica – claim that Milan are still interested in sealing a deal for the midfielder.

Goal.com suggest that his €100m valuation may no longer stand, due to the fact that his form has not quite been as good this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal-linked Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl – valued at £40m – is another possible target for the Rossoneri, with Gennaro Gattuso already giving his approval to a move.

