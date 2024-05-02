Exclusive: AC Milan target Man Utd, West Ham linked managers in major blow to Premier League duo

AC Milan are on the hunt for a new manager and are chasing targets of Manchester United and West Ham, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Rossoneri are set to part ways with Stefano Piolo at the end of the campaign and have drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements for the coach.

Milan have enjoyed a decent season and currently sit in second place in the Serie A table but trail their table-topping rivals Inter by 19 points.

They want to bring in a new manager who’ll help them challenge for trophies consistently and bridge the gap with the Nerazzuri next season.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that former Real Madrid and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui remains at the top of Milan’s shortlist.

This is despite the fact that the Milan supporters are opposed to the Spanish coach taking over at the San Siro. Fans have even started a petition against Lopetegui’s potential appointment.

As previously reported, West Ham are keeping a close eye on Lopetegui’s situation as they step up their plans to replace David Moyes at the end of the campaign.

The Hammers have reportedly submitted a ‘lucrative contract offer’ to the manager as they try and win the race for his signature.

EURO PAPER TALK: Slot eyes huge double Liverpool deal with Barcelona star first; Arsenal bait Inter with striker swap offer

AC Milan also keen on Man Utd manager target

Due to the backlash from fans about Lopetegui’s potential appointment, Milan are considering alternative managerial candidates.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Bologna boss Thiago Motta is also being considered by the Italian club’s hierarchy.

The 41-year-old has done a fine job at Bologna since joining them in 2022. Motta’s team currently sit in fourth place in the Serie A table – on track for Champions League qualification.

Motta did spend three years of his playing career with Inter, however, so he would be a somewhat controversial appointment.

Motta has caught the attention of several top European clubs and TEAMtalk can confirm that he is being monitored with interest by Manchester United – as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea are also interested in Motta as the future of Mauricio Pochettino hangs in the balance, while Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is another target for them.

As for Milan, another West Ham target in Paulo Fonseca is also being considered, although we understand that they would prefer to appoint Lopetegui or Motta as things stand.

The Rossoneri are set to step up their pursuit of a new manager in the very near future, so it will be interesting to see who they bring in.

EXCLUSIVE: AC Milan plot moves for failed Man Utd signing, Aston Villa star and Liverpool targets