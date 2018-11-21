AC Milan target swoop for out-of-favour Chelsea duo to solve crisis

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Andreas Christensen of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge on May 9, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

AC Milan are eyeing two Chelsea defenders in their search for reinforcements in January, according to the latest reports.

The Serie A giants have somewhat of an injury crisis at the moment, with seven first-team regulars out, including three defenders.

As a result, the club will be forced to look for options to bolster their backline in the upcoming transfer window, and two Chelsea players have reportedly caught their eye.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, out-of-favour Blues duo Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen are among the options.

However, Sao Paulo’s Rodrigo Caio is also considered a possibility as director Leonardo keeps his options open.

Christensen enjoyed having increased opportunities under Antonio Conte last season, but Maurizio Sarri’s arrival has seen him make just six appearances this season, with none coming in the league.

Cahill meanwhile has equally struggled for chances having made six appearances, just one of which came in the Premier League. The 32-year-old has been repeatedly linked with an exit, with Manchester United even surprisingly linked.