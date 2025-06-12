AC Milan have renewed their interest in Thiago Almada as they work on improving their squad for next season, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The 2024/25 campaign was a disappointing one for Milan. While the Rossoneri won the Supercoppa Italiana, they finished eighth in the Serie A table and went out of the Champions League at the knockout phase playoffs. Milan also lost the Coppa Italia final to Bologna in Rome.

Determined to bounce back from last season, Milan are already planning for the 2025/26 campaign following the return of Massimiliano Allegri as the manager.

Sources have told TEAMtalk, Milan have recently collected fresh information on Almada, who has just finished a six-month loan spell at Lyon.

Almada is set to return to Botafogo, the Brazilian club also owned by John Textor, who controls both teams.

However, the Argentina international attacking midfielder’s future remains open, as he would prefer to stay in Europe.

With a current valuation of around €25/30m (£21.3m, $29m/ £25.6m, $35m), Almada is seen as an attractive option in terms of quality and price.

This is not the first time AC Milan have looked at Almada. The Italian club already considered him during the January 2024 transfer window. Now, with new market opportunities, Milan have collected fresh info.

In recent weeks, Atletico Madrid have also shown interest in Almada. The Spanish club’s manager, Diego Simeone, appreciates the 24-year-old a lot.

Other clubs have approached the Argentine attacker, who could be one of the names to watch in the upcoming transfer window.

Almada’s desire to remain in Europe could be a key factor in deciding his next step.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window

Latest AC Milan news: Maignan Plan B, star in demand

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Chelsea’s plan regarding Mike Maignan if AC Milan turn down their new bid.

Our Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Bayern Munich and Manchester United are keen on a summer deal for an AC Milan star.

Rudy Galetti has also reported Milan’s interest in a Man Utd player that Ruben Amorim wants to get rid of.