AC Milan will reportedly look to sell an Arsenal and Tottenham midfield target to help fund a permanent move for Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Bakayoko arrived from Chelsea on a season-long loan with an option to purchase for €35million and has become a key player in Gennaro Gattuso’s midfield engine room, having initially struggled to make the transition to Serie A.

According to Monday’s La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 24-year-old has won Gattuso over, with the chances of the Rossoneri paying the €35m clause ‘increasing’.

However, it is hinted that Milan could sell Franck Kessie in order to help fund the deal, with rumours suggesting that the Serie A giant’s have put a €40m price tag on the Ivory Coast international’s head.

Gattuso will apparently meet with Kessie on Thursday, with the 22-year-old set to be handed a fine following his spat with Lucas Biglia in the Derby della Madonnina.

