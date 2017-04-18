AC Milan want Chelsea star as first summer signing – report

AC Milan are ready to renew their interest in Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas ahead of a summer bid, according to reports.

The Serie A side have targeted the playmaker, despite the Spain international’s desire to remain a part of Antonio Conte’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Italian boss is open to offers for the 29-year-old, who has made just 14 starts in the Premier League this season.

While Fabregas has occasionally forced his way into the starting XI since the turn of the year, Conte is keen to revamp his midfield ranks in the summer regardless if they win the league or not.

Now Italian media outlet Calciomercato is reporting that AC Milan are set to make the Spanish midfielder their first summer signing.

The Rossoneri were taken over by Chinese backers this week and are expected to splash the cash this summer.

And Milan are wanting to make Fabregas the first of many, if they can iron out the issues that could scupper the deal.

The report claims Chelsea value their midfielder at €25million, while Fabregas is expected to ask for a salary around €4.5million plus bonuses to make the switch to Italy.

Both are said to be more than Milan are willing to spend and the Serie A side are hoping a compromise can be made to secure the deal.