AC Milan winger stalls on Everton move; wants Arsenal – report

AC Milan winger M’Baye Niang has reportedly put transfer talks with Everton on hold as he favours a move to Arsenal.

There has been widespread reports that the Serie A giants have already agreed the player’s price tag with the Everton, who looked set to sign the Frenchman for €15 million.

Niang has already been told that he has no place in the Rossoneri squad for next season, reports claim.

Manager Vincenzo Montella apparently believes the former Watford loanee has “already had his chance” and is “not going to give him another one in the future”.

The player, however, is still not entirely convinced by the prospect of a move to Goodison park, and calciomercato.com believe that he is waiting for interest from Arsenal.

It is still possible that Niang will show up for AC Milan’s summer training camp on July 3, but the club continues to look for replacements such as Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg, Atalanta’s Papu Gomez and Lazio’s Balde Keita.