Tottenham ‘accelerate’ talks for goal-hungry Kane replacement; Levy embroiled in Kolo Muani transfer ‘mystery’

Tottenham are ready to step up their pursuit of Gent striker Gift Orban this week amid claims he has been identified by Ange Postecoglou as a possible Harry Kane successor.

The talismanic Kane departed Tottenham last week after sealing an initial £86m move to Bayern Munich. His exit leaves Spurs with an almost-unfillable hole in their attack; the striker departing as record goalscorer for both club and country.

Spurs have, so far, been extremely active in the transfer market. Knowing that Kane was likely to leave, the club has splashed out on six new players so far, with two more – Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski – making their moves permanent.

Yet for Tottenham, replacing Kane’s goals is still a problem they need to address. One solution could present itself in the January window with a deal reportedly in their sights for Ivan Toney. The Brentford striker is currently serving a ban for breaching betting regulations.

However, he is scheduled to return to action in January, leading to speculation of a possible move to Tottenham.

Postecoglou, though, needs a solution in the meantime. As such, the Tottenham boss is reportedly casting his eye over Gent hitman Orban.

The Nigerian striker boasts a pretty formidable goals record, having smashed in 25 goals in 25 games since moving to Belgium.

That form has alerted some of Europe’s big guns about the 21-year-old, who is yet to be capped by his country.

Now Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims Tottenham are stepping up their interest in Orban as they bid to reach an agreement.

Tottenham advance talks for Gift Orban transfer

Rated at around the €30m mark, any deal for Orban would not put too much of a dent into Tottenham’s budget.

And in providing an update on Tottenham’s pursuit, Tavolieri claims talks are ‘accelerating’ for Orban.

He tweeted: “La Gantoise will not sell Hugo Cuypers AND Gift Orban during the same window of #mercato . In view of the ongoing discussions with #Tottenham – which will further accelerate this week – the most likely departure is that of the Nigerian striker.”

Whether Tottenham see Orban as Kane’s main successor or as just one option remains to be seen. However it does seem likely they will also try and sign a big-name striker in addition to the Nigerian.

To that end, Spurs are also reportedly keen on Brighton’s Evan Ferguson. But, having already sold Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez and Alexis Mac Allister this summer, persuading the Seagulls to sell the Irishman looks a near-impossible task.

Kolo Muani linked with Tottenham move again

They could, however, have more joy were they to make a concrete move to sign Randal Kolo Muani.

The Eintracht Frankfurt striker enjoyed an exceptional debut season in the Bundesliga, scoring 23 goals and adding another 17 assists.

Those 40-goal contributions have, understandably, earned him plenty of admiring glances, with Spurs reportedly among his suitors.

Indeed, it’s claimed Daniel Levy has earmarked the 24-year-old as his preferred replacement for Kane.

Now according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Frankfurt have been approached by ‘a mystery club’ over a possible deal.

The journalist, speaking to Caught Offside, suggests PSG look the most likely, though may need to offload Hugo Ekitike first before triggering a deal. As a result, Tottenham continue to be linked with an approach of their own.

“I’m told things are happening with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani. PSG remain the favourites, they have the green light because the player would be open to the move, but let’s see first what happens with Hugo Ekitike.

“I’m told that one more club approached Eintracht Frankfurt over Kolo Muani this week. I will let you know more when I can, but at the moment there is no bid. Still, keep an eye on Kolo Muani in the final weeks of the transfer window.”

Any deal for Kolo Muani is likely to cost around €100m (£85m).

