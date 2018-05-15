Acclaimed Barca duo both subject of links to north-west giants

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets has alerted Manchester City after it emerged he is no longer happy with life at the Nou Camp.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Spain star wants a pay rise but that Barca are focused on summer transfer targets and do not have the funds to give the 29-year-old what he is demanding.

The Catalan giants have so far brought in Brazilian youngster Arthur and are also planning to land Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, in what is sure to be one the most lucrative moves of the summer transfer window.

Barca are also set to hand central defender Samuel Umtiti a new contract in order to ward off interest from Manchester United in the France star.

The situation is said to have annoyed Busquets, who is now considering his next move as both City and PSG are linked with one of the world’s finest defensive midfielders.

Meanwhile, it would appear that Barca great Andres Iniesta could have been bound for The Etihad.

The 32-year-old is quitting the club this summer and is expected to move to Asia for a final big pay day.

However, Iniesta revealed to Radio Marca that: “Pep [Guardiola] sent me messages yes, but there are some reports that I don’t understand.



“I won’t play against Barcelona. My time in elite football ends at Barça.”

The attacking midfielder also spoke about what the future holds for him, adding: “There are two scenarios, China and Japan… the best choice will be made.



“I hope I can make my decision official next week. One of the options is more determined than the other. I want this to happen before the World Cup.”

