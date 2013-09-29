Accrington fans must keep faith

So, 8 games in, and after only 2 draws we sit at the bottom of the football league. Not the start anybody connected with our tiny club wanted. We all know avoiding relegation is always the target pre-season but the start we have made has been massively worrying. A non existent attack coupled with a leaking defence has seen us slip to the football league basement position from the third game of the season.

Rewind 6 weeks and the optimism amongst the fans was huge, the signings of Rob Atkinson from Fleetwood Town, Nicky Hunt from Rotherham United and former Premier League man Danny Webber had seen us play some superb stuff pre-season. Losing away at charged up Newport County on the opening day wasn’t a surprise, but following the superb win away at Middlesborough in the Capital One Cup and the home draw with pre-season title favourites Portsmouth we really did look the real deal.

So what has happened? Why the sudden drop in form? Coupled with a nightmare injury list and suspensions it has seen our squad decimated with us struggling to even fill the bench on one occasion this year. It has forced Beattie to dip into the youth squad with the likes of Connor Mahoney and James Jenkins given first team duties in the past few weeks. This has had a knock on effect in terms of crowd numbers with us struggling to even get 2000 people through the door at home games. Not a good statistic if ever there was one. The loan market has again been utilised with the arrivals of Michael Richardson from Newcastle United, Marcus Bentinelli from Fulham and Kayode Odejayi from Rotherham United.

All three have made a decent start to their Stanley careers with young keeper Bentinelli looking a real prospect.

So what next? Well we have finally kept a clean sheet with yesterday’s 0-0 draw away at Plymouth which is something to build on, at last. All we need now is to start scoring some goals, which hopefully with the visit of Dagenham & Redbridge on Friday night we can do.

Keep the Faith.

On Stanley On.