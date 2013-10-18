Accrington v Oxford preview

admin

Winless Stanley are likely to be forced into making changes at both centre-back and centre forward when the League Two basement dwellers face the Us.

Stanley were unsuccessful in their midweek appeal to get on-loan striker Kayode Odejayi’s red card against AFC Wimbledon overturned so he will begin a three-match suspension. In the middle of defence, Rob Atkinson came off early on against the Dons due to a hamstring injury which is likely to keep him sidelined for a few weeks.

Northern Irish duo James Gray and Shay McCartan returned from international duty unscathed so will be vying to take Odejayi’s spot while Dean Winnard should slot in for Atkinson at the back.

Veteran striker Danny Webber (groin) remains sidelined and while Laurence Wilson (groin) and Michael Liddle (ankle) are back in training, the clash with the U’s is likely to come too soon.

Oxford will be without influential attacker Alfie Potter when they travel to Accrington.

The 24-year-old has not fully recovered from a minor hamstring injury picked up during their 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth and he will not make the trip.

And while Jon Meades is still sidelined captain Jake Wright will start once more after making his comeback against Northampton following three weeks on the sidelines with an abscess.

The U’s go into this weekend’s match two points off the top of the Sky Bet League Two table and they head to the Crown Ground having not lost a league match on their travels this season.

Accrington have no new injury problems for the final game of the campaign.

Leam Richardson’s men secured survival with a 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers last time out and are targeting a third win on the bounce.

It would be the first time this campaign Stanley had achieved the feat and Richardson has a full squad at his disposal.

Francis Jeffers made his return from a hamstring injury as a second-half substitute at the weekend and could be in line for a start to end the campaign.

Defender Nicky Hunt is also pushing for some game time after being an unused substitute in the last two games after overcoming a hamstring problem of his own.

Stanley are on a five-match unbeaten run and could leapfrog Morecambe and end the year in 16th with a victory.

Oxford’s Tyrone Marsh will be involved in the U’s final match of the season.

The striker, 19, has been recalled from a loan spell at Staines Town where the Oxford youth product had netted nine times in 16 games as he helped steer the side away from relegation danger.

And after featuring in their 2-0 defeat to Dover on Tuesday night, Marsh, who scored his first senior goal for the club against Southend earlier this season, was recalled by manager Chris Wilder who ended speculation over his own future at the Kassam on Friday by signing a new 12-month deal.

Oxford ran out 3-0 winners against Rochdale last time out and will look to end an ultimately frustrating season with victory against Stanley. They were without captain Jake Wright in that match and the defender is a doubt for the trip.

Sean Rigg and Michael Raynes returned to the starting line-up against Dale and they will hope to keep their place, while James Constable staked his claim for a place in the XI after scoring following his introduction at half time.

Youngsters Callum O’Dowd and Sam Long are expected to be involved once more as the U’s look towards the 2013/14 League Two campaign.

Accrington will be without suspended defender Aristote Nsiala and boss Paul Cook has a defensive crisis on his hands.

On-loan Everton defender Nsiala picked up a second yellow card for dissent during Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Dagenham, while centre-back partner Rob Kiernan suffered an ankle injury that could rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Right-back Danny Coid (knee) and centre-half Dean Winnard (ankle) will also be assessed later this week and are feared to be long-term absentees.

In midfield Ian Craney (ankle) is approaching full fitness following his latest substitute appearance at the weekend, although Bryan Hughes (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.

Alan Burton is still out as he continues his recovery from a double hernia operation.

Meanwhile, Michael Duberry will not feature for Oxford.

The experienced centre-back has picked up a minor groin injury which kept him out of the goalless draw at Cheltenham on Saturday. Duberry should recover in time for the game against Morecambe this weekend.

Otherwise, manager Chris Wilder has no new injury or suspension worries but he will continue to be without a handful of first-teamers.

Jon-Paul Pittman continues his recovery from a hamstring problem, Tony Capaldi is close to a comeback after a knee complaint and Tom Craddock (knee) is also on the mend, but none of the trio will take part against Stanley.

Alfie Potter is out for the season with a broken ankle.

Reds boss John Coleman looks set to name an unchanged side.

Coleman has no new injury or suspension worries and is expected to name the same XI that started the 2-2 with Macclesfield last Friday when a last-minute equaliser denied play-off chasing Stanley their third straight league win.

On-loan Burnley defender Kevin Long came off the bench against the Silkmen for his second substitute appearance since recovering from a broken toe that has kept him out for the majority of the season and he is likely to be named among the replacements again.

Dean Winnard will more than likely take up his regular left-back slot and is set to make his 100th appearance for the club.

Defender Phil Edwards is looking for an unlikely hat-trick against the Us as he has scored from the penalty spot in his last two matches. He has so far been successful 11 times from the spot in the league this season.

Accrington are unbeaten at home since the 3-1 loss to Shrewsbury on January, 18.

Oxford will be without Harry Worley for their must-win encounter.

The defender begins a two-match ban for accruing 10 yellow cards this campaign and he will sit out the clash.

Worley’s absence will allow Jimmy Sangare to come into the defence along side Damian Batt.

Boss Chris Wilder has no other selection concerns after veteran midfielder Paul McLaren showed no adverse reaction to his return against Wycombe last week.

The Us travel to the north west seven points behind Stanley, who are only kept out of the play-offs by goal difference.

Wilder’s side, who were promoted from the Blue Square Bet Premier last season, need the three points to keep alive their own hopes of making the play-offs.