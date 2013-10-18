Winless Stanley are likely to be forced into making changes at both centre-back and centre forward when the League Two basement dwellers face the Us.

Stanley were unsuccessful in their midweek appeal to get on-loan striker Kayode Odejayi’s red card against AFC Wimbledon overturned so he will begin a three-match suspension. In the middle of defence, Rob Atkinson came off early on against the Dons due to a hamstring injury which is likely to keep him sidelined for a few weeks.

Northern Irish duo James Gray and Shay McCartan returned from international duty unscathed so will be vying to take Odejayi’s spot while Dean Winnard should slot in for Atkinson at the back.

Veteran striker Danny Webber (groin) remains sidelined and while Laurence Wilson (groin) and Michael Liddle (ankle) are back in training, the clash with the U’s is likely to come too soon.

Oxford will be without influential attacker Alfie Potter when they travel to Accrington.

The 24-year-old has not fully recovered from a minor hamstring injury picked up during their 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth and he will not make the trip.

And while Jon Meades is still sidelined captain Jake Wright will start once more after making his comeback against Northampton following three weeks on the sidelines with an abscess.

The U’s go into this weekend’s match two points off the top of the Sky Bet League Two table and they head to the Crown Ground having not lost a league match on their travels this season.