Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid from Liverpool last summer has not been a successful one so far, and it could get even worse for the former Anfield star as Achraf Hakimi is reportedly ready to return to Estadio Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold was expected to be a star for Madrid when he joined from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

During his time at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world.

The England international’s passing was so good that then Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp even played him in midfield.

However, a hamstring problem and a thigh injury this season have severely affected Alexander-Arnold, who has had to compete with Dani Carvajal – who is out of contract this summer and could leave – for a place in the Real Madrid starting line-up.

While Alexander-Arnold has shown glimpses of his quality on occasions for Madrid this season, the 27-year-old reached a new low over the weekend.

Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa dropped Alexander-Arnold from the starting line-up for the derby against Atletico Madrid last weekend after he arrived late for training.

Not only did Alexander-Arnold have to apologise, but the Madrid defender also learned that England manager Thomas Tuchel picked Ben White over him after Jarell Quansah had to withdraw from the latest squad due to injury.

White, who is not guaranteed a place in the Arsenal starting line-up, has not played for England since he left England’s 2022 World Cup camp.

To make matters worse, it has now been revealed that Achraf Hakimi is willing to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Hakimi is the world’s best left-back and is at the top of his game at the age of 27.

Both FourFourTwo and Sports Illustrated rate the former Madrid player as the best right-back in the world.

The Morocco international won Ligue 1 and the Champions League with PSG last season.

Hakimi came through the Madrid youth system to break into the first team, but he found chances hard to come by and eventually left.

According to Real Madrid journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, who has over 300,000 followers on X, the 27-year-old is now willing to return to Estadio Bernabeu.

The journalist wrote on X at 8:04am on March 24, 2026: “Achraf wants to return to Real Madrid and is willing to make moves to achieve it.

“His contract until 2029 makes the operation very complicated, but the relationship between Real Madrid and PSG has improved in recent times.”

This is not the first time that Hakimi has been linked with a return to Madrid, but it will not be easy for a deal to take place.

Hakimi, who has scored three goals and given seven assists in 24 appearances for PSG this season, is under contract at the French club until the summer of 2029.

PSG are under no pressure to sell any of their best players, and Madrid will have to pay a huge amount to get Hakimi – which they may not be eager to given that they already expect Alexander-Arnold to be their starting right-back for years to come.

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Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Liverpool raid, Arsenal door opens

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are in danger of losing one of their senior players to Liverpool, who are keen on signing him on a free transfer this summer.

Real Madrid have also received a huge boost in their quest to sign an Arsenal defender, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that the Gunners are willing to sell him.

And finally, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest ‘information’ that he has been given about a new Real Madrid contract for Vinicius Junior.