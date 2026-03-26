Trent Alexander-Arnold relieved at Real Madrid after Fabrizio Romano says ‘summer move’ OFF for €70m star

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be relieved to learn Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the prospect of Real Madrid signing Achraf Hakimi from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Alexander-Arnold has not been at his best since joining Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Hamstring and thigh injuries have affected Alexander-Arnold, who has also had competition from fellow right-back Dani Carvajal.

The 27-year-old former Liverpool right-back has been able to make only eight starts in LaLiga for Real Madrid this season.

With Carvajal out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, Alexander-Arnold will feel that he can make the right-back spot his own at Estadio Bernabeu for years to come.

However, rumours emerged this week that Achraf Hakimi wants to join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Morocco international is, arguably, the best right-back in the world and won Ligue 1 and the Champions League with PSG last season.

Hakimi, who joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2021 for a total of €70million (£60.5m, $81m) is a former Madrid player, and the Spanish media have claimed that the 27-year-old wants to return to Los Blancos.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has dismissed the speculation, stating that Hakimi is happy at PSG and does not plan to leave the Parisian giants anytime soon.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “If you ask me about the interest, Real Madrid, as all the clubs in the world, appreciate the best right-back in the world.

“Hakimi also remembers very well his old times at Real Madrid and always had this kind of attraction for Real Madrid, but it doesn’t mean there is a negotiation, there are talks, there are discussions going on for a summer move.

“There is nothing, says the agent of the player, so everything quiet between Hakimi and Real Madrid at this stage, with his agent closing these doors.”

Romano’s comments about Hakimi will be welcomed by Alexander-Arnold, as the former Liverpool right-back would not have to face competition from the Moroccan star.

Alexander-Arnold is still only 27 and has his best years ahead of him, and he can only show his true colours and get back to his best if he gets a consistent run in the team, which he will get if there is no competition from Carvajal or Hakimi.

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