Acun Ilicali reveals reason behind shock Hull City sacking of Grant McCann

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has admitted he understands the timing is odd following the shock sacking of manager Grant McCann.

Hull City had won their previous two fixtures in the league against promotion hopefuls Blackburn and Bournemouth. However, the new Turkish owner still felt a change was needed following his recent takeover of the club. And now, an announcement is expected very soon over who his successor will be.

In a statement released by the club, Ilicali said: ““Grant has done an excellent job for this football club in difficult circumstances, most specifically during the takeover process, and for that I offer my sincere thanks.

“These matters are never easy and are more often than not protracted. During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully focused on the team.

“He will forever be a friend of the Tigers. I’m sure Grant will be successful in whatever his next challenge is.

“However, now is the time for change and for me to start to build, in what I believe will be an incredibly exciting time for the club. I have a philosophy and a belief that our project should start as we mean to carry on. That involves having my team in place.

“I understand the timing may look odd, after two good wins, but I wouldn’t be fair or honest if I merely waited for a defeat to change manager. That benefits nobody. I will continue to be transparent with you, our fans.”

Shota Arveladze expected to be announced as new Hull boss

Former Rangers fan favourite Shota Arveladze is expected to be announced as the new Tigers boss this week.

The Georgian manager first began coaching in 2008, and became assistant coach for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar immediately.

During that spell he worked alongside three former Premier League bosses in Louis Van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and Dick Advocaat.

From there he became manager of Kayserispor, before switching to Turkey with Kasimpasa.

He spent five years in Turkey with three different clubs, before switching to Israel side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Arveladze was sacked after just six months in charge, however has spent the last three years in Uzbekistan with Pakhtakor Tashkent. Here, he has enjoyed his most successful managerial spell, winning the Uzbekistan Super League twice.

The former centre-forward also has experience of football in the UK. During his playing career, Arveladze enjoyed a bright spell with the Gers from 2001-2005.

