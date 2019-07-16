Jurgen Klopp believes Adam Lallana can still earn an extended stay at Liverpool – but may have to change the way he plays in order to do so.

The playmaker has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield after an injury-plagued 18 months and currently has just under a year left on his current contract.

That has led to a number of transfer links for the former Southampton man, who joined the club in a £20m switch from St Mary’s in summer 2014.

Known as an attacking midfielder, who prefers to operate behind the front three, Klopp has started Lallana as a deep-lying midfielder in Liverpool’s first two friendlies of the summer.

And Klopp believes a change of roles could be the best way forward for Lallana if the 31-year-old is to earn a new contract at Anfield, with the England man advised to copy one Chelsea player in particular.

“Adam is the kind of player he can play that and he enjoys this ‘Jorginho’ role,” he said.

“I hope (former Chelsea boss) Maurizio Sarri doesn’t see the games or he will make an offer!

“It is about getting Adam rhythm, bringing him in early and doing things he is naturally good at: small spaces, passing the ball.

“And then from time-to-time offering the runs in behind as well and together with James Milner that is possible.

“For us it is another option.”

Klopp also admits Lallana has been hampered by bad luck over the past two seasons and admits he’ll need to stay clear of injuries going forwards.

“He needs a bit of luck, like we all do in life,” Klopp, who has continued to keep his cards close to his chest with regards new arrivals this summer, added.

“We have to come through without injuries, that would be cool, and then we have a couple of new players, I would say, this season.”

Liverpool are expected to mount a serious title challenge next season, with owner John W Henry already stating that is their main aim in 2019/20.

