Adam names Liverpool man as best left-back in Europe and worth £70m

Stoke City’s Charlie Adam believes that Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is the best left-back in the Champions League currently.

Robertson suffered relegation to the Championship with Hull City, but then moved to Anfield and has since gone on to nail down a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

Now, the Scotland international is worth as much as £70million, according to former Reds midfielder Adam.

“I said to Stoke at the time we should have bought him for £8 million – it was cheap,” said Adam.

“Liverpool could afford to throw that at him though, and if it hadn’t worked it wouldn’t have been a gamble for them. What’s that £8m worth now? Put a five in front of it at least – it’s probably £60m, £70m, for a left-back.

“Fair play to him. And the biggest thing for him now will be if they can win that league – they’re in a great position

“If Liverpool won the league, he’d be a cult hero,” he said. “The players love him, the fans love him – Liverpool have always had a tradition of Scottish players and the one thing they always love about them is how hard they work. We have the most endeavour, we want to win, we have a passion and they’ve related to him in that way.

“But don’t forget he’s also a quality player. His assists, the link-up play he has with [Sadio] Mane is fantastic,” he added.

“Although it took him three or four months to get the opportunity, he hasn’t been out of the team since,” Adam said.

“Jurgen [Klopp] had him on the sidelines, but he did well in training, got his chance and has never looked back.

“He’s been the best left-back in the league, probably the best left-back in the Champions League as well. He’s proof that it’s not where you start your career that matters, it’s where you finish.

“No disrespect to Queen’s Park but Andy knows where the low point is, part-time, working on match-days at Hampden – to get to where he is now is incredible.”