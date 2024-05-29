Adam Wharton: Crystal Palace in danger as European juggernaut now see Eagle as perfect signing

Bayern Munich have identified Adam Wharton as the perfect man for their midfield

Crystal Palace find themselves in danger of losing January signing Adam Wharton, as Bayern Munich reportedly see him as the midfield profile they ‘have been missing’.

The turnaround from the Eagles at the back end of the season was impressive. They were 16th in the table when Roy Hodgson stepped down in February, and by the end of the campaign, they were 10th.

A lot of that can be attributed to Oliver Glasner, who instilled his philosophy on the side fairly quickly after being named manager.

But another big change midway through the season was Wharton joining from Blackburn Rovers. The 20-year-old had impressed for a while in the Championship, and Palace paid £18million to ensure they were the club to land him.

As per Whoscored statistics, the midfielder did not register a match rating under a seven in any of the final seven games of the season.

Palace won six of those games and drew the other, and Wharton chipped in with two of his three assists for the Eagles during that run.

That he’s come on leaps and bounds from the already promising player he was since signing at Selhurst Park is highlighted by the fact Gareth Southgate included him in his provisional England squad for Euro 2024.

But another huge development could soon be coming in Wharton’s career.

Bayern Munich see Wharton as perfect midfielder

At the beginning of May, it was reported that Bayern Munich had registered a shock interest in the Englishman.

Now, a report from the Independent takes that a step further.

Not only are they interested in signing the midfielder, but it’s said that Bayern now essentially think he is the perfect signing. Indeed, the German giants see Wharton as the midfield profile ‘they have been missing’.

It’s said the hunt for a new defensive-midfield star has seen them land at his door time and time again.

The report suggests Wharton has ‘come out on top in a lot of their analytics’ when looking in the position.

As such, they are looking to push on with their interest in him.

Good Euros could help Wharton

It’s not yet confirmed that the midfielder will actually be in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the Euros, and he might not play an awful lot if he is, with Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Phil Foden and other big names in the midfield corps.

But if he does play, his value could rise even further than the £60million which it was previously revealed Bayern feel Palace would sell for.

Wharton could also find himself with more suitors if he impresses on the world stage.

That will be a blow for Palace, who might be forced to sell a player that has only played 16 times for them. However, at least they might be able to make a large fee from a very promising talent.