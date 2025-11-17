Adam Wharton has emerged as one of the most talked about midfielders in the Premier League, with bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester United both hot on his trail – but which is the better move for the Crystal Palace and England star at this stage of his career?

The 21-year-old has been a real standout for a Palace side under Oliver Glasner that currently sits 10th in the Premier League, having only lost two of their opening 11 games of the new season.

Wharton was handed his first competitive Three Lions start by Thomas Tuchel in Sunday’s World Cup qualifying win in Albania and, despite it not being his most complete performance, the strong links with Liverpool and Man Utd continue.

Indeed, it’s been stated that Arne Slot’s men have opened ‘initial talks’ over a move for the former Blackburn man, while Old Trafford chief Ruben Amorim is a massive fan of Wharton’s talents – despite having numerous central midfielders on his radar.

With all that being said, TEAMtalk writers have had our say on the debate. Who do you agree with?

James Marshment

Wharton is a great player and it’s very easy to see why some of the biggest clubs around are taking an interest.

Given the biggest sides like to accrue enough quality players to challenge on four fronts, I think there is absolutely room for him to move to Liverpool – and he’d be a massive upgrade on both Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones in the Liverpool engine room.

He might face a struggle in the here and now to dislodge either Ryan Gravenberch or Alexis Mac Allister, but I definitely think we’re talking about a player with a really high ceiling who is only going to get better in the coming years.

If I were Liverpool, I’d be doing all in my power to sign him up, potentially even offering Palace their pick of either Endo or Jones to sweeten any deal.

And Wharton’s game, too, would thrive under Arne Slot, where he could easily form the bedrock of their midfield for the next decade, were he to sign.

Steve Pearson

If Wharton is the type of man who doesn’t look beyond Tuesday, the answer is Liverpool. If he’s more forward-thinking – and everything we’ve seen so far suggests he’s an old head on young shoulders – then it really is a no-brainer, join Manchester United.

Wharton is already a fine player but at 21, he’s not close to hitting his ceiling. To ensure his development continues at a rapid rate, and to ensure he can go from Premier League star to world-class superstar, he MUST play 90 minutes, week in, week out.

That cannot happen at Anfield, given the presence of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool would love to add Wharton to the mix and allow Arne Slot to rotate at his leisure, but the question is which club is better for Wharton right now?

Wharton walks into Man Utd’s starting XI and barring injury, plays until he drops. He’d fill his trophy cabinet quicker at Liverpool, but would do so as a squad player while running the risk of seeing his development stall.

Subhankar Mondal

Why would any promising young player want to join Man Utd, who have been in ‘the rebuilding phase’ for over a decade? If Adam Wharton wants to become a superstar in the future, then he has to avoid a move to Man Utd at all costs.

It would be better for him to stay at Crystal Palace than end up at Old Trafford and play for a club who have taken a leaf out of Arsene Wenger’s book and believe that finishing fourth in the Premier League table is a trophy.

Liverpool are strong in the midfield department, and Wharton will not be guaranteed a place in the starting line-up. At Palace, the England international plays week in and week out when he is fit and available.

Is Liverpool manager Arne Slot really going to be able to accommodate Wharton when he has still got the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in his defensive/central midfield? Perhaps if Mac Allister leaves for Real Madrid next summer, then a move for Wharton would make sense.

Does Wharton really need to leave Palace next summer for Man Utd or Liverpool? There have been reports of Real Madrid’s interest in him as well.

Wharton is 21 now and is only going to get better. There is no need for him to rush into leaving for a bigger club just yet. Indeed, Wharton needs to evaluate all his options carefully next summer after the World Cup.

Staying at Palace for another season and cementing his place among the elite midfielders in the Premier League would give him even more options in 2027. Bigger clubs than Man Utd and Liverpool could come calling for him.

Rob McCarthy

This has to be a head over heart move for me, and, while Wharton will almost certainly feel that he has a better chance of winning at Liverpool, his better chance of playing regularly lies at Old Trafford.

As has been stated by my colleagues above, displacing the likes of Mac Allister and Gravenberch in Slot’s engine room is a tall order for a player who has yet to reach his full potential. However, he walks into United’s midfield and slots straight in alongside Bruno Fernandes in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Wharton would be the legs to Fernandes’ guile, although he’s much more than that in truth. Indeed, his passing range is exquisite and he is more than capable of putting the boot in when required.

It could also be argued – or probably just whispered at this stage – that Liverpool are actually on the decline after last season’s heroics under Slot, while United are starting to rise under Amorim.

Add in the fact that Wharton will almost certainly have to wait for his opportunities for regular game time on Merseyside, and perhaps a move to Manchester is just the ticket.