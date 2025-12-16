The Real Madrid media are up to their usual tricks as a prominent Spanish publication starts to drum up Xabi Alonso’s interest in Adam Wharton, a player that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is also keen on signing from Crystal Palace.

Wharton has established himself as one of the best and most dynamic midfielders in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that both Man Utd and Real Madrid are keen on a 2026 deal for the England international midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on November 18 that Wharton is one of three top midfield targets for Man Utd in 2026.

Sources have told us that Crystal Palace currently value Wharton at £70million (€80m, $94m), but that figure could rise if the 21-year-old England international midfielder continues to star for Oliver Glasner’s side.

Last week, a Spanish report claimed that Man Utd have made Wharton ‘the absolute priority’ target and ‘are preparing to launch a €100m (£88m, $117.5m) bid’ for the Palace star.

Real Madrid have had an eye on Wharton for a while as now, but now the Spanish press are starting to make more of it.

The Real Madrid media is well-known for creating a stir with players in order to convince them to snub other clubs’ offers to move to Estadio Bernabeu.

AS, a prominent Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, has started to ramp up the hype over Wharton by posting a video of him putting Pino through in an one-on-one situation with Gianluigi Donnarumma with a great ball in the 17th minute during Palace’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Selhurst Park in the Premier League at the weekend; Pino’s shot came off the crossbar.

‘He’s on Real Madrid’s radar, and for good reason: be amazed by Wharton’s latest stroke of genius’, noted AS, adding:

‘The English midfielder from Crystal Palace is set to be one of the biggest signings this summer. Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on him.’

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet that is often speculative, has also noted Los Blancos’ interest in noted.

According to the report, ‘some believe he could be the ideal player to strengthen the midfield of the team currently managed by Xabi Alonso.

‘He’s a classic central midfielder and could fulfill many of Real Madrid’s current needs.’

Defensa Central added: ‘He is a player with great technique and the ability to lead his team’s playmaking.

‘His ball control is superb, and he is also capable of providing balance to his team; in other words, he is the ideal link between defence and attack.’

