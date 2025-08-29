Real Madrid have secret weapon to stop Man Utd and Liverpool from signing ‘dream target’

Real Madrid ‘want to leverage’ Jude Bellingham’s influence to sign a top midfielder that Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are also keen on, according to a source in Spain, as the star’s club make their stance on selling him before the summer transfer window closes on September 1 clear.

It has been a busy summer for Real Madrid, who have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, Franco Mastantuono from River Plate and Alvaro Carreras from Benfica. There is also speculation that Madrid have an eye on Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for a loan deal.

Adam Wharton is another midfielder supposedly on Madrid’s radar, with CaughtOffSide reporting that Los Blancos are showing ‘a strong interest’ in the Crystal Palace star.

Palace are anticipating bids for Wharton in the final days of the summer transfer window, with Liverpool and Man City also said to be keen on the England international midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur made ‘direct contact’ with Palace for Wharton before the Community Shield, with Man City and Real Madrid tipped to make approaches for the 21-year-old midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on August 27 that Man Utd are keen on Wharton, with the midfielder being viewed as ‘the ideal profile to bolster’ the Red Devils’ ‘engine room’.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Wharton is Man Utd’s ‘dream target’ for this summer.

Defensa Central has also noted Real Madrid’s interest in Wharton, adding that Los Blanos have a secret weapon to get the deal done and beat the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City to his signature.

Jude Bellingham plays with Wharton for the England national football team, and Madrid ‘want to leverage the influence’ that the midfielder has to ‘convince’ the Palace star to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham has flourished at Real Madrid since switching from Borussia Dortmund, winning LaLiga and the Champions League, and Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso and president Florentino Perez want the England international midfielder to explain to Wharton how leaving the Premier League for the Spanish giants ‘is the best move a player can make to succeed in his career beyond the economic aspect’.

DON’T MISS 🌐The highest paid players in LaLiga: Trent Alexander-Arnold one of six Real Madrid stars in list

Crystal Palace stance on Adam Wharton future

Palace have already sold attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze to Arsenal this summer.

Liverpool are in talks to land Marc Guehi, who is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season and does not plan to sign a new deal.

With the Eagles very likely to lose Guehi before the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1, it is unlikely that last season’s FA Cup winners will want to sell Wharton as well.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are now eyeing a move for Wharton, but there are no indications that Palace will sell the England international midfielder.

Chelsea have added Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton to their list of long-term targets. Tough deal to do before Monday, and nothing yet to suggest anything is advancing, as Palace plan to keep hold of Wharton for at least another year.🦅 🤝 @alex_crook pic.twitter.com/ccMVBDW86q — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 29, 2025

However, every player has his price, and Wharton is no different.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Palace will demand more than £80million (€92.3m, $107.7m) for Wharton if they are to sell him before Monday’s deadline.

Latest Real Madrid news: Ibrahima Konate alternative, Nico Paz ‘promise’

Madrid are ready to move on from Ibrahima Konate and are planning to sign a top Bayern Munich defender, who is also on the radar of Man Utd.

Amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Madrid have made a ‘promise’ to Nico Paz about next season, with the Como and Argentina international attacking midfielder also making up his mind about his future.

Liverpool plan to raid Madrid for one of their best players on the final day of the summer transfer window, if the defending Premier League champions are unable to agree a transfer for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?