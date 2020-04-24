Adama Traore’s agent has indicated that he still believes there could be a “market” for the Liverpool and Arsenal target this summer.

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta have both been linked with making a move for the pacy Wolves winger come the end of the season, with Football Insider claiming Traore’s stats this season make him a very attractive option for both clubs.

The Spain Under-21 international has shown a major improvement throughout his time at Molineux, scoring six goals and adding seven assists this term.

And Traore’s agent, Rodri Baster, has claimed that there would have been interest in his client’s services this summer, but the financial challenges caused by the coronavirus outbreak may change things.

Speaking to EFE, via the Liverpool Echo, Baster says that he hopes the current situation is quickly resolved, and that the “market” for Traore is not affected.

“I can’t talk about contractual situations because it’s a private matter, but Adama was having a good season, and with his age, conditions and the fact he’s a very appealing player, there would have been a market for him, no doubt about it,” said Baster.

“We have to hope for the situation to normalise itself and hope that it won’t affect him this summer”.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has previously spoken highly of the 24-year-old, admitting after January’s 2-1 win at Molineux that he is “unplayable” at times.

Traore himself has also been very complimentary of the Reds, particularly after that game, where he labelled Liverpool as the “best team in Europe”.

He said: “We don’t forget they are a great team, an amazing team and one of the best – or the best in Europe.

“Congratulations to them, how they are going in the league but we fight. We will fight to the end.”

Conor Coady makes Liverpool transfer claim; admits Traore exit concern

Wolves captain Conor Coady has spoken about how tough it was to realise that his Liverpool dream was over when he eventually moved on from the club.

Coady revealed that he knew it was time to let go of his Anfield ties after the club went close to the 2013/14 Premier League title.

The defender, who Jamie Carragher feels the Reds under-sold when they allowed him to leave, had spent the campaign on loan at Sheffield United but felt as though his time on Merseyside had run its course.

The 27-year-old had been at the club he supported since 2005, but Coady has now firmly established himself in the top-flight with Wolves and is on the fringes of Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The defender, however, has praised the tuition of former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers for the impact he had on his early days as a pro.

Coady, meanwhile, also admitted that there will always be concern at Wolves that they could lose their best players, including Reds target Traore. Read more…