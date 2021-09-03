Major U-turn could scupper Tottenham’s hopes of landing top Nuno target

Tottenham’s hopes of revisiting a deal for Adama Traore in the January transfer window could be about to suffer a major blow, if the latest reports are accurate.

Talk of a switch to north London ramped up in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, with Nuno Espirito Santo keen to bring his former charge to Spurs from old club Wolves. The pair enjoyed a strong relationship during their time together at Molineux and Nuno wanted to rekindle that at his new club.

Tottenham had hoped to take the Spain international on loan with a view to buy permanently. However, Wolves wanted a straight fee of £40m for arguably their most valuable asset.

Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici did eventually launch a £30m bid on deadline day. But the Molineux outfit then upped their asking price to £50m and any negotiations were stopped dead.

Traore earned rave reviews for performances against Spurs and Manchester United this season. However, his dazzling displays ultimately came to nothing as Wolves suffered 1-0 defeats in both games.

There have been strong rumours that Tottenham could look to strike a deal in either January or next summer. But the Birmingham Mail states that Wolves are ready to offer the forward a bumper new deal.

The 25-year-old currently has just two years left on his contract and has repeatedly turned down contract offers.

However, following Traore’s newfound inspired form and the window closing, the Mail states a new offer is on the cards.

Tottenham could switch to other targets

And if he does sign a new contract, that could end Spurs’ hopes of reuniting the winger with Nuno – especially if a hefty release clause is added.

New Wolves manager Bruno Lage also stated recently just how happy Traore is at Molineux.

“I see a player happy every day and working hard,” Lage said shortly before the window closed.

“The way he’s playing with us, I think he’s happy – and I’m very happy with him.”

Wolves will look to finally get off the mark in their next Premier League game against Watford after the international break, while Spurs head to Crystal Palace.

