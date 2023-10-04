Additional Arsenal signing to force luckless star out; West Ham the primary suitor as transfer cost emerges

A heated battle to sign an Arsenal attacker will commence if his exit is sanctioned, though West Ham United are expected to be fronting the queue, per a report.

The Gunners spent big over the summer when upgrading Mikel Arteta’s options in midfield. Granit Xhaka was effectively replaced by Kai Havertz who were both deployed in a box-to-box midfield role under the Spaniard.

The jury is out on Havertz so far, though one player who has made an instant impact is Declan Rice.

With Rice now occupying the holding midfield role, Arteta deploys two attack-minded options either side.

Havertz and Odegaard are his go-to picks, while Fabio Vieira is champing at the bit in reserve. Beyond that trio, Emile Smith Rowe patiently awaits an opportunity.

It’s been a frustrating few years for the academy graduate who has seen his career beset by injury setbacks.

The 23-year-old has featured just 19 times across all competitions since the beginning of last season. Making his stalled progress all the more frustrating is the fact his 2021/22 campaign – in which Smith Rowe bagged 10 goals in the Premier League alone – was so impressive.

But with Odegaard, Havertz and Vieira on the books, as well as Football Insider claiming another new signing could be on the way in January, Smith Rowe’s time in north London could be coming to a close.

West Ham hovering; £35m-£40m enough?

FI note Chelsea and West Ham both showed interest over the summer. At that point it’s believed a bid in the region of £35m-£40m would have been enough to seal a deal.

A move obviously did not come to pass, but the outcome might be different in 2024.

FI report Smith Rowe will generate ‘significant interest’ from within the Premier League if Arsenal give him the green light to leave. West Ham are repeatedly mentioned in the piece as the likeliest club to pounce.

What’s more, it’s also suggested Smith Rowe would look favourably on an exit if it becomes apparent he’s way down the pecking order in the attacking midfield positions.

A swoop would not be without risk given Smith Rowe’s chequered injury history. However, aged just 23 and having already shown he can make a serious impact at EPL level, his signing could prove to be a masterstroke for whichever club takes a punt.

READ MORE: Stunning Liverpool raid on Real Madrid possible, but Arsenal, Chelsea ready to sting Klopp if green light granted