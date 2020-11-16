Emmanuel Adebayor says he told Thomas Partey that Arsenal would be a better fit for him than Chelsea and Manchester United.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder was a wanted man in the last transfer window. And several Premier League clubs were circling.

But the Gunners eventually won the race after triggering his release clause of £45million.

Adebayor spent three years with Arsenal from 2006-2009. He scored 46 league goals in just 104 appearances.

And he claims he had an influence on his fellow African star when Partey was thinking about his next move over the summer.

According to the Metro, Partey contacted Adebayor to seek his opinion. And the Togo striker was clear in his instructions.

Speaking at an event in Ghana – for whom Partey has played 30 times – Adebayor said Arsenal made most sense.

Adebayor said: “He told me that some clubs in England, namely Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and others have shown interest in him and he needs advice.

“I advised him to go to Arsenal because I have had the opportunity to play there and I think it will be good for his development.

“Arsenal is more than a club, it is a family. And I’m impressed with his performances so far in the Premier League.”

Positive news over Partey injury concern

Partey has already made an impact. And he was excellent in the recent 1-0 victory at Manchester United, winning man-of-the-match.

That display helped Arsenal register a win at Old Trafford for the first time in the league since 2006. And it also ended a run of 29 games without a victory at a big-six rival.

But the 27-year-old had to be taken off at half-time in Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa before the international break. That was due to a thigh injury.

Boss Mikel Arteta said at the time: “He felt it straight away after seven or eight minutes.”

However, there has been some good news since.

Goal’s Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts said last week that a source close to Partey claims the midfielder is ‘feeling pretty confident’ that the injury is only minor.

And in that case he should be back ‘pretty soon’.

Arsenal resume their Premier League campaign at Leeds on Sunday.