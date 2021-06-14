Liverpool have confirmed that backup goalkeeper Adrian has signed a new contract with the club.

Adrian joined Liverpool on a free transfer from West Ham United in 2019 and has been the main deputy for Alisson Becker since then. His original contract was due to expire at the end of the month, but now he has pledged his future to the Merseyside outfit. The length of the new deal is not confirmed but it is only likely to be another short-term one.

The 34-year-old has 24 appearances for Liverpool to his name, with six clean sheets, and looks likely to add to them now.

Adrian only made six of those appearances last season due to increased competition from Caoimhin Kelleher. But Liverpool clearly see value in his experience and will keep him around.

They confirmed an offer was on the table to him earlier this month. Now, he has put pen to paper.

It ends rumours of a return to Spain for the former Real Betis man. He had been linked with a move back to his hometown club, but instead will be sticking around at Anfield.

It is not yet clear whether he will be the second choice or third choice next season. Kelleher appeared to overtake him in 2020-21, but has been linked with a loan exit himself.

Therefore, Adrian could continue to keep Alisson on his toes – even though the Brazilian remains the clear number one.

Adrian positive about staying

Adrian told Liverpool’s official website that he finds it “special” to be able to continue with the club.

“I’m delighted, I’m very happy to stay in the club,” he said.

“Firstly, because it’s a reward from the club for the hard work that I’ve been doing since I signed two years ago.

“I really appreciate that confidence from the club, from the manager and from everyone involved in that situation.

“And secondly, and above all of that, it’s a pleasure to stay in Liverpool – it’s such a big club.

“But being as well a family club, it’s very special for any player to stay here. I am privileged.”

