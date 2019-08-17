Adrian has been declared fit to start for Liverpool during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Southampton.

The Spanish keeper was a serious doubt for the match after suffering a bizarre ankle injury during the celebrations that followed Wednesday night’s Super Cup final victory over Chelsea on penalties. It had led to fears that Liverpool could be forced to field third-choice Andy Lonergan, who this week signed on a one-year deal.

But with Alisson still some weeks away after pulling a calf muscle in the opening Premier League match of the season against Norwich, Adrian has – via some heavy strapping and some pain-killing injections – been passed fit for the clash at St Mary’s.

Providing an update on the keeper’s fitness, manager Jurgen Klopp told the club’s official website: “I’m very pleased. We tested it this morning. Yesterday it was already better but still swollen. Now it’s good, so obviously not that serious.

“In the first moment it looked horrible when we came out of the plane [on Thursday]. It was really difficult but now he is there and should be fine.”

With Alisson sidelined and Caoimhin Kelleher coming back from an injury, Andy Lonergan is the substitute goalkeeper for the Premier League meeting with Saints.

“And Caoimhin Kelleher is here as well,” added the manager. “We really like Andy and everything is fine but we want to push our young boy as well. Caoimhin is ready to go as well.

“Hopefully we don’t have to make the decision who will come from the bench because Adrian can play through and especially perform on the highest level. That’s all I think about. But whoever comes on, I trust.”

Adrian had spoken of his confidence of being fit for the clash, telling the club’s official website on Friday: “Today I feel much better.

“It was a strange, weird situation because we were celebrating between us and one guy jumped from the crowd and started running.

“I think he slipped in front of us and also the security with him and made me a tackle from the side. It was a bit of a strange situation but I feel much better today and I hope [I’m] ready for tomorrow.

“I think I have many chances. I feel mentally ready and I also hope today with the treatment of the ankle it’s going to be much better. ‘But I’m very optimistic to start playing tomorrow again.”

Liverpool, however, will be keeping a close eye on Adrian during the game in the hope that his ankle holds up and the Reds are not forced to call upon veteran Lonergan.

