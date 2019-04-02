Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot will snub a move to the Premier League in favour of being part of Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid rebuild, according to a report.

The French international, who has allegedly fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United, while Chelsea and Tottenham are also said to be keen.

However, according to Spanish publication El Chiringuito, the 23-year-old is said to prefer a move to Real, where he could be part of a reconstruction under Zidane, who recently began his second spell as the club’s head coach.

Rabiot has not featured for the French champions since the start of December and looks unlikely to sign a new deal before his current terms expire this summer.

Zidane, who is allegedly looking to sign a midfielder and long-term replacement for Luka Modric, could take advantage of the situation with Rabiot a cheaper option than United’s Paul Pogba would be.

Should a deal for Rabiot fall through, Zidane is said to be keen on Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.