‘Advanced talks’ underway to bring familiar Man Utd face back to England

A former Man Utd star is nearing a Premier League return after the respect he holds for Burnley boss Sean Dyche was cited as a key factor in his thinking.

Burnley continue to confound expectations under Dyche in the top flight. Despite continually operating on one of the lowest budgets in the league, the Clarets regularly punch above their weight.

Their restricted financial might places greater importance on their transfer dealings, however. A single errant buy could have huge ramifications for the club.

Dyche has navigated the market superbly in recent years. His acquisition of Chris Wood serves as a prime example of how Burnley can make their mark after taking a chance of the striker who was a Championship player at the time.

Now, per Sky Sports, Burnley are on the verge of another canny piece of business.

They report that Burnley are in ‘advanced negotiations’ with former Man Utd captain Ashley Young.

The 35-year-old is an impending free agent after a stellar 18 months with Inter Milan. Young became a key component of Antonio Conte’s side that broke Juventus’ nine-year- stranglehold on Serie A last season.

However, the club have been hit hard financially and are expected to sever ties with several first-teamers.

Watford were previously thought to be in contention to land the player who grew up in the Hornets system. However, it is Burnley who are nearing a deal. Furthermore, the influence of Dyche has been hinted to be critical.

Sky Sports note Young’s ‘huge respect’ for Dyche who was his club captain during their time together at Watford between 2002-05.

A deal is not yet over the line, but both Young and Burnley are labelled ‘increasingly hopeful’ an agreement will soon be struck.

Rashford sends Phillips message after mighty England display

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has hailed Kalvin Phillips as “immense” following the Leeds midfielder’s titanic display in the engine room against Croatia on Sunday.

Phillips, earning just his ninth cap, picked an ideal time to nail his best display for Three Lions as they beat Croatia 1-0 at Wembley. The 25-year-old Leeds man broke up plenty of Croatia’s play in the middle of the park. He was also on hand to brilliantly create Raheem Sterling’s winner.

Leading the praise from Manchester United forward Rashford. He entered the fray with 30 minutes remaining and got to witness at first hand Phillips’ brilliance.

Quoting a tweet from England’s Twitter account, Rashford described Phillips as “Immense today.”

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Phillips assessed a sublime maiden performance for England at a major competition.

