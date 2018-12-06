Chelsea have moved into pole position to sign an out-of-favour Barcelona star after it was reported the LaLiga giants wanted to sell the €45million-rated star rather than loan him out.

Denis Suarez has found himself well down Ernesto Valverde’s pecking order this season, having only featured three times this season – and not once in LaLiga or the Champions League.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that AC Milan were exploring the possibility of taking the one-time capped Spain midfielder on loan for the remainder of the season to further their push for a top-four finish in Serie A.

That deal, it was reported, would include an option to buy at the end of the season.

However, Mundo Deportivo believe Barca want an immediate sale – news which is said to have alerted Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, who wants to bring in midfield reinforcements amid doubts over the long-term future of Cesc Fabregas.

Discussing Fabregas and his teammate David Luiz on Tuesday, Sarri said he hopes the Blues tie the pair down to long-term contracts.

“David and Cesc are leaders. And so I think it’s very important for me, for the staff, also for their team-mates, if they stay with us,” Sarri said.

“I spoke with the club about this one month ago. I know very well that it’s not easy, but I think that we can do a new deal for both.

“The club want a short contract and the players want a long contract. And so it’s difficult for this reason. I think at the end we can find a solution.”

And with Chelsea thought to be scouring the market for potential replacements, it is Suarez’s name which has cropped up as a ready-made replacement and one who would fit in with Sarri’s ethos he is trying to instill at Stamford Bridge.

And Mundo Deportivo believe Suarez is open to trying his luck back in the Premier League if the opportunity presents itself and Chelsea further up their initial interest with a firm enquiry.

The 24-year-old spent two seasons as a teenager at Manchester City but failed to make a Premier League appearance for the club, despite being named Young Player of the Year in 2012.

