Advantage Chelsea in race to beat Liverpool to goal machine Timo Werner

Chelsea are reportedly a step closer to landing Timo Werner after opening discussions with the player’s camp to do a deal for the RB Leipzig forward.

The 24-year-old attacker has been excellent form for the Bundesliga outfit this season with 27 goals in 36 appearances so far.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Werner, while reports this week claimed that Jurgen Klopp is keen to meet with the striker.

But according to Kicker, via Metro, the runaway Premier League leaders face serious competition for Werner as Chelsea have also made an official approach.

Frank Lampard made no secret of his desire to sign a new frontman in the January transfer window, but Chelsea failed to get a deal over the line for Uruguay veteran Edinson Cavani.

However, Lampard is once again expected to try and bring in another striker this summer, especially with Olivier Giroud expected to move on, and the Blues have reportedly made an initial move for Werner.

Werner, who has a €60 million (£52m) release clause in his deal with Leipzig, was close to joining Bayern Munich last summer.

The German champions had the opportunity to bring in the Germany international for what would have been a bargain €25m, but they opted to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona instead.

Bayern’s slip-up looks likely to give Premier League duo Chelsea and Liverpool the opportunity to sign one of the hottest properties in European football, although Reds legend Jamie Carragher believes his old club are now out of the running for the player’s signature.

If that is the case then Chelsea could have a free run at Werner, although the Blues could face competition from Italy in the shape of Inter Milan, if they decide to sell Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona and move for the German as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue to pursue Napoli star Dries Mertens and are ready to pounce if the Belgian international decides against renewing his contract and becomes a free agent this summer.

The 32-year-old frontman has been in Chelsea’s crosshairs for some time and they were believed to be close to a deal during the winter transfer window although nothing materialised. Read more…