Advantage PSG as Man Utd target agrees personal terms

Manchester United look set to miss out in the race to sign Fabinho after reports in the French media claimed the player had agreed personal terms with PSG.

United are keen to sign a new central midfielder this summer, and while a reported £40m deal for Nemanja Matic is close, United boss Jose Mourinho is also thought to be keen on signing the Monaco star.

But Fabinho, who is equally adept at playing at right-back, has already agreed terms with PSG, while reports in the French media claims the two clubs are ‘very close’ to finalising a transfer fee.

Le 10 Sport claim PSG have seen an opening bid of €45million for Fabinho rejected by Monaco – but the offer isn’t too far short of their valuation and the club will allow the player to move on if their €50million asking price is met.

A strong free-kick taker, Fabinho scored 10 goals and added four assists for Monaco this season as the club won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

However, while the likes of Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fabinho are expected to leave, the club are hopeful of retaining Arsenal target Thomas Lemar and strike sensation Kylian Mbappe for another season at least.