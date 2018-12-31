Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not been backwards at coming forwards in his praise of his Manchester United stars – with Marcus Rashford next to feel the Norwegian’s love.

After months of being beaten down by the management of Jose Mourinho, it seems United have found their mojo again – with Paul Pogba the most obvious star to return to top form under United’s caretaker manager.

The exciting start to the post-Mourinho era continued on Sunday as United took their return to 12 goals and nine points from three matches in the Norwegian’s temporary care as Bournemouth were put to the sword.

The first goal was created in fine style by Rashford and Solskjaer had plenty of praise for the 21-year-old England forward afterwards.

“I’m delighted for him because he’s coming on and he’ll be a top, top player,” Solskjaer said.

“The way he’s gone about this job, playing up top, the work rate he puts in…He’s got everything.

“I’m really pleased that he’ll get goals. He’s scored two now in three games, but his work rate, all the work he puts in, that’s a big pleasing thing for me – with the whole team, because we should never be outworked by anyone. And he’s the catalyst. I’ll have to slow him down at times.

“And the way he made the first goal as well – hold up play, skills, vision to put it in the right area.”

Solskjaer on Bailly red card

United had Eric Bailly sent off for a challenge on Ryan Fraser in the 79th minute and the challenge was branded “brainless” on this week’s Ref Review.

Solskjaer also had no complaints about the decision, adding: “Eric won’t complain either – he knows he’s mistimed that one. It’s a rash tackle.”