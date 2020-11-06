Agbonlahor at it again as he questions Bielsa tactics; predicts Leeds finish

Leeds have been predicted to finish no higher than 14th after Marcelo Bielsa was given a tactical lesson by Brendan Rodgers on Monday night.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor is convinced that Leeds will stay up.

However, he feels that Bielsa’s inability to be flexible with his tactics could cost them some results.

Agbonlahor caused controversy last month after dubbing Leeds a “myth” prior to Bielsa’s men then dishing out a 3-0 thumping to his former side Villa.

The pundit has now delivered his verdict on where Leeds will finish this season after they struggled against Leicester.

“Teams will look at Leicester’s result and tactics, and use against Leeds,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider. “If you play into Leeds’ hands of pressing them high, they will beat you comfortably.

“If you do what Leicester did, and you sit behind the ball and play on the a counter attack, they’re not great at defending.

“Leeds’ll be fine this season, they’ll stay up, around 14th , 15th – they’ll stay up this season and they’ll get better. But it’s obvious how to beat them.”

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Bielsa needs to be more flexible

Bielsa has been lauded for Leeds’ aggressive front-foot playing style. But Agbonlahor feels the Argentine was schooled by opposite number Rodgers.

“When you say is it admirable that the way Leeds don’t change the style, I think it’s a bit, sometimes it can be a bit naive, you know, for managers to not wanting to change their styles because if you’re playing against different teams, you have to change the style,” he added.

“Leicester have showed what they’ve done to Manchester City, they sat behind the ball, counter-attacked and it worked.

“Leeds have played right into their hands. I think a lot of people predicted that Leeds will lose against Leicester.

“I think Bielsa’s gone and played them that way so maybe it’s something he’s still learning.

“He’s new to the Premier League, he’s been a great manager in his career. But to the Premier League now you might have to learn that, even though I want to be this high-press, attacking team sometimes you’re playing against teams that means you have to change your style.”

READ MORE: Marcelo Bielsa is yet to decide on Raphinha’s best position at Leeds but believes it’s more likely he will operate as a winger rather than as a No 10.