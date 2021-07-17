Arsenal are struggling to find a transfer suitor for striker Alexandre Lacazette, partly because of his Gunners contract, a report claims.

Manager Mikel Arteta is planning an overhaul of his squad in this summer’s transfer window. While the Spaniard is close to a key signing in defence in Ben White, he must sell to raise funds. Arsenal hope Granit Xhaka’s sale can provide income, the Swiss wanted by Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Frenchman Lacazette could also leave, given he has only a year left on his contract.

Journalists Ian McGarry and Duncan Castles revealed in an earlier episode of their Transfer Window podcast that Arsenal are “aggressively” trying to sell the 30-year-old.

They have had no such luck so far, though, and the reporters have revealed the latest in a new episode. They added that a “perennial” Arsenal problem is holding them back.

“Another player who they would like to sell and get the wages away but they’re finding very difficult to sell is Alexandre Lacazette,” Castles said.

McGarry added: “I have been told that Lacazette has been marketed very aggressively around Europe but without any particular interest that is strong enough to suggest that Arsenal will be able to offload Lacazette.

“Obviously his age is against him in terms of there being no resale value and also the price that Arsenal would want.

“And of course, which seems to be a perennial problem at Arsenal, the contract they gave him prevents him from wanting to leave, because he knows he’s not going to get the same amount of money elsewhere.”

Should Arsenal fail to offload Lacazette this summer, he will likely leave as a free agent next summer.

That is unless the Gunners can tie him to a new deal, if they so wish.

Arteta talks Lacazette transfer chances

Speaking in April, Arteta insisted that he felt happy with Lacazette’s progression.

The manager said: “I’m always happy when people talk about our players and speculate. That means they are doing well and getting attention from other clubs.

“The situation with Laca we will address in the summer. Speak to him, propose the future we want and that’s it.

“Now I just want players focused and only focused on performing and getting the best out of them for the team.”