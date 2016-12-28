Agent admits Martial ‘weighing up’ possible La Liga switch

The agent of Manchester United winger Anthony Martial claims that his client is looking at a potential move to Spain.

The Frenchman has found opportunities tough to come by under Jose Mourinho, prompting rumours of a possible January exit from Old Trafford.

The former Monaco man scored 17 goals in all competitions in his first season at United, after signing in a deal that culd rise up to £58million.

However, Martial has scored just one goal so far in the Premier League this campaign, and his representative Philippe Lamboley revealed his client is considering a move.

“We are studying the Sevilla option in detail,” Lamboley told ABCdeSevilla.

“Sevilla are a very good club, are in a good position in La Liga, play in the Champions League and have a great coach. That’s all I can tell you.”

Recent reports in the English media claim that Martial is not looking to leave Manchester, and instead wants to regain his first team place.

This is also apparently the priority of French national team coach Didier Deschamps, who would rather see Martial flourish at a bigger club.