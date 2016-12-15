Agent: Bacca not interested in Arsenal or West Ham switch

Premier League duo West Ham and Arsenal have been told to forget about any January raid for AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca.

The 30-year-old Colombian was linked with both London clubs last summer after it was reported he had grown disillusioned with a lack of European football at San Siro.

However, the player’s agent, Sergio Barila, has revealed that Bacca currently has no plans to quite the Rossoneri.

“Bacca is very happy at Milan,” Barila told MilanNews.

“In addition, both the coach [Vincenzo Montella] and the club are happy with him.”