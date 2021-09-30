Kalvin Phillips’ agent claims talks are progressing quickly over a new deal for the player at Leeds United, with an agreement now seemingly close.

Phillips is one of the lowest-paid players in the England squad with his wages dwarved by many Three Lions stars. As such, Leeds know they’ll soon need to reward him with an improved contract to keep him at Elland Road.

The 25-year-old signed his current deal in 2019. That five-year deal runs to 2024 – but was signed before he played for his country and even before Leeds’ promotion.

That deal did contain provisions that saw him earn an increase upon promotion. However, we understand Leeds still want talks over an extension.

Leeds’ current top earners are attackers Rodrigo Moreno, Raphinha and Patrick Bamford. The latter recently put pen-to-paper for the Whites on a new deal worth an estimated £70,000-a-week.

And as per our exclusive, Leeds are ready to open talks to extend Phillips’ deal and reward him for his progress.

Now, as per the Daily Telegraph, a new deal for Phillips is close to being agreed.

“I’ve had positive discussions with Leeds throughout the summer on a new contract for Kalvin and talks are ongoing,” agent Kevin Sharp said.

“I can only see a positive outcome. Kalvin’s desire is to stay at Leeds and there is a real willingness from all sides to make it happen.”

That need to tie Phillips down appears to have become more urgent amid claims that Manchester United are preparing to shift their focus to Phillips.

The Red Devils have long been on the trail of Phillips’ close mate and England colleague Declan Rice. However, West Ham’s refusal to lower their £100m asking price appears to have put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side off.

As such, they are now reported to have shifted their focus to Phillips in the belief he will cost much less. That said, any deal would still likely set them back at least £60m.

However, as a staunch Leeds supporter himself, Phillips has been brought up to dislike all things Manchester United.

Bielsa asked about Man Utd link to Phillips

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, meanwhile, was quick to dodge questions that links to Manchester United could distract Phillips.

“That’s a question Kalvin needs to answer. Of course he’s very valuable player,” Bielsa said.

“We have to adapt ourselves to how he feels belonging to Leeds. In the measure his career he develops. I have seen in him the conduct I have very rarely seen in a player.

“In how football is right now, for a player to decline a team above the level where he is at, due to love of a club he is at, is not frequent.

“I have the certainty Kalvin is going to endure questions like this the rest of his life.

“He is loved definitively in the place he was born and belongs.

“When you go for the money, or for the evolution, you resolve a moment in your sporting career, but when you opt for affection of those of people, you resolve in commas your life forever. When you’re loved where you’re from, the possibilities to be happy increase.”

