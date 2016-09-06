Agent: Chelsea failed in approach for Hoffenheim defender

Niklas Sule’s agent says the Hoffenheim defender could move to Chelsea next year, despite claiming he turned down the chance to join the Blues this summer.

The Germany defender was reportedly the subject of a €30million (£25.1million) approach from the Blues this summer, and although his club were happy to accept the deal, Sule was happy to stay where he is, for now.

“Yes, there was interest,” Sule’s agent, Karlheinz Forster, told Bild. “The English have made it clear they’ll still be interested next year.”

The 21-year-old explained his own reasons for wanting to remain with Hoffenheim, adding: “I’ve got my familiar environment here. That was and is very important for my development and the base to put in constant performances at a high level.”

Chelsea instead bought David Luiz back from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, while left-back Marcos Alonso arrived from Fiorentina.

Sule, who is under contract with Hoffenheim until 2019, won a silver medal at the Olympic Games this summer.