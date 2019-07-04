Agent claims Inter Milan are ‘all out’ to sign Man Utd attacker

Inter Milan are “all out” to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to his agent Federico Pastorello.

Speaking after a meeting with Inter chiefs in Milan on Wednesday night, Pastorello admitted that the two clubs are in talks over the potential transfer of the 26-year-old Belgium forward.

The Serie A giants are said to have identified Lukaku as their main target this summer and want a two-year loan deal worth £10m with an obligation to buy for a total of £60m next year.

“It was just a chat,” Pastorello told Sky in Italy. “I spoke with the director [Giuseppe Marotta] to understand the club’s intentions with the player. They will take the decisions, we can’t put a time frame on it.

“What is clear is that if Inter want the player, they will need to get a move on.

“Inter are seriously trying to sign him, they are all out for him. Goals are not always there to be reached, but it’s a declared target. At the moment, it remains a complicated dream.”

Sky Sports News reports that new Inter boss Antonio Conte must sell before he can bring in the Belgian, who the Italian wanted while he was in charge at Chelsea.

Lukaku, who has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the Red Devils, has reported back for pre-season training duty at United – three days earlier than originally planned.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!