Agent claims Man Utd have approached Valencia for young star
The agent for Valencia midfielder Fran Villalba claims Manchester United have approached him about a move for the teenager.
Villalba has been a regular for Valencia’s ‘B’ team this season, but did make his first-team debut under Gary Neville last season.
He was mentioned as a possible target for United in Monday’s Rumour Mill, while his agent, Vincent Fores, has now confirmed the club have made a move for Villalba, who has a release clause of close to £4m.
“With me contact has been made,” Fores said, as reported by Sport Witness.
“Just a contact to know his situation. They’re already aware.
“I don’t know about Valencia. But I reckon they will make it hard. We’ve just started talking. It’s up to United.”
Exclusive: Agent reveals Manchester United have made initial contact over Villalba signing. #MUFC https://t.co/irlvPUUol5
— Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) October 11, 2016