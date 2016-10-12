Agent claims Man Utd have approached Valencia for young star

The agent for Valencia midfielder Fran Villalba claims Manchester United have approached him about a move for the teenager.

Villalba has been a regular for Valencia’s ‘B’ team this season, but did make his first-team debut under Gary Neville last season.

He was mentioned as a possible target for United in Monday’s Rumour Mill, while his agent, Vincent Fores, has now confirmed the club have made a move for Villalba, who has a release clause of close to £4m.

“With me contact has been made,” Fores said, as reported by Sport Witness. “Just a contact to know his situation. They’re already aware. “I don’t know about Valencia. But I reckon they will make it hard. We’ve just started talking. It’s up to United.”